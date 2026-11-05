Greg Brockman says OpenAI revenue shifts to enterprise sales
Business
OpenAI just shared that most of its money now comes from selling AI tools to businesses, not individuals.
President Greg Brockman announced this at a tech conference in California, saying it's all part of its push to win over the enterprise market, putting it head-to-head with rival Anthropic, which is likely to go public before year end.
Greg Brockman says OpenAI IPO 2027
Brockman said he believes OpenAI will be ready to go public in 2027. To get there, it's doubling down on promoting its Codex agent to companies and stepping up fundraising efforts.
It's clear it wants to stay ahead as the AI industry heats up and to set itself up for a strong public launch down the line.