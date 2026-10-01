Greg Lui arrested in California allegedly exporting $300 million AI chips
Business
Greg Lui, a California tech CEO who founded and runs Earthmade Computers, was arrested in California for allegedly sneaking over $300 million worth of AI chips into China, a violation of US export laws.
Authorities say this could put national security at risk, and the FBI is investigating.
Earthmade received more than $176 million
Lui reportedly shipped NVIDIA processors through Malaysia and Singapore using fake paperwork to hide their real destination.
Earthmade Computers received more than $176 million from Malaysian firms tied to the scheme.
If found guilty, Lui could face up to 50 years in prison as investigators dig deeper into his operations and finances.