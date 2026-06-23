Developers allege Apple has not kept its promise

Why Apple is facing an antitrust complaint in China

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:02 pm Jun 23, 202604:02 pm

What's the story

A group of 48 iOS developers has lodged a complaint against Apple with China's State Administration for Market Regulation. The developers allege that the tech giant has not kept its promise to offer the lowest commission rates in China. They have accused Apple of using its market dominance to impose "unfair and excessively high" costs on local creators, as per an open letter by Tian Junwei, one of the developers.