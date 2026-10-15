Groww captures 43.6% of new mutual fund SIPs July-September quarter
Business
Groww is making big moves in the mutual fund world, grabbing 43.6% of all new Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) registrations for mutual funds between the July-September quarter, according to the company.
This shows just how quickly investors are choosing digital-first platforms like Groww to start building their wealth.
Groww direct mutual-fund assets reach 2.06L/cr
Groww's direct mutual fund assets shot up by 45.9% year-over-year, reaching ₹2.06 lakh crore as of end September, up from ₹1.9 lakh crore just a few months earlier.