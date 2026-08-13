Groww cements India brokerage lead adding over 70,000 July accounts
Business
Groww just cemented its spot as India's leading brokerage for July 2026, picking up over 70,000 new active accounts, even as the whole industry slowed down.
That brings Groww's total net additions this year to nearly 9.97 lakh accounts, while the industry shed 8,000 net active clients in July.
Zerodha Upstox HDFC Securities lose accounts
While Groww kept growing, competitors struggled.
Zerodha lost about 38,700 accounts in July and nearly 89,700 so far this year.
Upstox dropped about 26,400 users last month and has seen around 217,000 leave since January.
Angel One barely gained any new users and HDFC Securities also saw big losses, so for now, Groww is clearly leading the pack.