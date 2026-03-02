Groww introduces AI tools for retail investors

Wealth tech start-up Groww has launched its first product showcase event, Groww Next 2026, in Bengaluru . The company unveiled its AI-powered investing architecture for trading, fixed income and digital wealth management. The highlight of the event was the introduction of an AI investing assistant called GR1. This tool acts as a research analyst by reading market trends, tracking news sentiment and providing personalized insights based on an investor's actual portfolio.

Responsible AI GR1 developed with AI guardrails Currently in beta, the GR1 assistant is available as an opt-in feature. It has been developed with several AI guardrails such as consent layers and execution controls. This highlights Groww's commitment to deploying artificial intelligence responsibly. The company also expanded its specialized opt-in offering, Groww Prime, which helps users manage their mutual fund investments more effectively by providing deeper portfolio insights, personalized guidance and dedicated support.

Bond access Retail investors can now trade bonds In a bid to democratize bond trading, Groww is giving retail investors access to the secondary bond market. This will let them buy and sell bonds like equities. The platform will have curated bond listings backed by internal risk evaluation frameworks for better assessment of suitability and risk exposure. Along with this, Groww has also introduced a dedicated high-frequency trading mode and a physical keyboard for fast trading.

