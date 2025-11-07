Groww IPO closes today: What current GMP reveals about listing

The portion reserved for non-institutional investors has also been subscribed 2.26 times by Thursday's close. However, the portion reserved for institutional investors (QIBs) was only subscribed 20% by then. Generally, institutional bidding increases on the final day of an IPO. Ahead of the final day's bidding, Groww shares were reported to be trading at a 13% premium to their issue price of ₹100 per share in the unlisted market.

Financial details

What do we know about the IPO?

Before the subscription period began, Groww had allotted 29.84 crore equity shares to over 100 eligible anchor investors at ₹100 per share, raising ₹2,984 crore. The IPO comprises both a fresh issue of equity and an Offer For Sale (OFS) from existing shareholders. At the upper end of the price band, Groww could be valued at nearly ₹62,000 crore—more than its peers Angel One, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., 360 ONE WAM Ltd., and Nuvama Wealth Management.