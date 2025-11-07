Sensex falls over 160 points, Nifty slips below 25,600 mark

If you're following markets or thinking about investing, it's good to know that almost every sector took a hit—IT, Metals, FMCG, Auto, and PSU Banks all fell. Only Pharma managed a tiny gain. This kind of broad dip shows how global news can ripple through everything.

What's causing the market blues?

Investors are uneasy because India-US trade talks are stuck on what officials call "serious and sensitive" issues.

Plus, worldwide jitters—like concerns over AI stocks, talk of a US government shutdown, and falling Asian markets—aren't helping.

Still, some folks are picking their spots: there's strong demand for IPOs like Groww and Studds even in this cautious mood.