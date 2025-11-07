Sensex falls over 160 points, Nifty slips below 25,600 mark
Friday wasn't great for the Indian stock market—Sensex dropped 160.86 points and Nifty slipped below 25,600, capping off a rough week.
Ongoing worries about stalled India-US trade talks and shaky global signals kept things in the red.
All sectors except pharma in red
If you're following markets or thinking about investing, it's good to know that almost every sector took a hit—IT, Metals, FMCG, Auto, and PSU Banks all fell. Only Pharma managed a tiny gain.
This kind of broad dip shows how global news can ripple through everything.
What's causing the market blues?
Investors are uneasy because India-US trade talks are stuck on what officials call "serious and sensitive" issues.
Plus, worldwide jitters—like concerns over AI stocks, talk of a US government shutdown, and falling Asian markets—aren't helping.
Still, some folks are picking their spots: there's strong demand for IPOs like Groww and Studds even in this cautious mood.