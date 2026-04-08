Groww launches arbitrage fund aiming for low risk steady returns
Business
Groww just rolled out its Arbitrage Fund, designed to help you earn steady returns by spotting price gaps between cash and derivatives markets, basically, aiming for low risk with a bit more stability than typical equity funds.
The new fund offer is open until April 22, 2026, so there's still time to check it out if you're interested.
Groww fund holds over 65% equities
Managed by Paras Matalia, Shashi Kumar, and Wilfred Gonsalves, the fund keeps over 65% in equities (for tax perks) and up to 35% in debt for extra liquidity.
There's no exit load, and you can start investing with just ₹500.
This one's mainly for anyone looking for a low-risk way to grow their money without riding the ups and downs of the stock market.