Groww launches arbitrage fund aiming for low risk steady returns

Groww fund holds over 65% equities

Managed by Paras Matalia, Shashi Kumar, and Wilfred Gonsalves, the fund keeps over 65% in equities (for tax perks) and up to 35% in debt for extra liquidity.

There's no exit load, and you can start investing with just ₹500.

This one's mainly for anyone looking for a low-risk way to grow their money without riding the ups and downs of the stock market.