Why founders of Groww have sold shares worth ₹260cr

The promoters and promoter group of wealth-tech firm Groww have sold a combined 0.23% stake in the company for ₹250-260 crore. The move marks the founders' first major liquidity event in nearly a decade. The sale of 1,44,58,797 shares is likely to be used for funding start-ups and philanthropic activities, sources told Moneycontrol.

Stake distribution Founders hold 27.4% stake in Groww The promoters, including founders Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal, and Neeraj Singh, own a whopping 27.4% stake in Groww. This is the highest holding by promoters in new-economy companies. The founders are known for their angel investments and have backed several successful start-ups over the years. However, it is still unclear if they will set up a family office or fund to formalize their investment portfolio.

Market performance Block deals worth ₹6,000cr post lock-in expiry After its six-month lock-in period expired on May 12, Groww shares worth ₹6,000 crore have changed hands in block deals. The transactions were backed by over 60 funds, including sovereign wealth funds (SWF), global asset management and private equity firms, domestic mutual funds, and insurance companies. Groww's market capitalization has surged to some ₹1.17 lakh crore as of today, nearly double its IPO valuation of ₹62,000 crore.

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