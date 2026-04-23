Groww stock rises 14% after Q4 with ₹686 cr profit
Business
Groww's stock shot up 14% in the last three days, hitting ₹222.80 on Thursday after the company posted standout Q4 numbers.
Net profit more than doubled to ₹686 crore (up 122% year over year), and revenue climbed 87% to ₹1,505 crore.
The company's margins also got a big boost, with EBITDA rising 142% to ₹939 crore.
Brokerages split on Groww ratings
Even with these strong results, analysts can't agree on where Groww is headed.
Jefferies and Motilal Oswal both have buy ratings (targeting ₹225 and ₹235) thanks to better order volumes and new products boosting market share.
But JM Financial isn't convinced, sticking with a sell rating at ₹150 despite expected growth ahead.