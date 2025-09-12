Groww to file IPO papers next week Business Sep 12, 2025

Groww's parent company, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., is gearing up to file for an IPO in Mumbai next week.

The company hopes to raise $650-800 million at a valuation of up to $8 billion.

If all goes well, Groww could overtake Angel One and become the most valuable brokerage in India.