Myntra launches Molten Beauty to meet Gen Z's skin-first demands
Myntra has joined forces with SUGAR Cosmetics's parent company to launch Molten Beauty, a new online-only brand designed for Gen Z.
The line debuts with 15 hybrid products—think moisturizers, sunscreens, blushes, lip balms, and tints—that blend skincare favorites with easy-to-wear color.
Prices are in the range of ₹250 to ₹400, making it budget-friendly for young shoppers.
Where to shop Molten Beauty
Molten Beauty is available right now on Myntra, the brand's own website (MoltenBeauty.com), and through Myntra's M-Now rapid delivery.
The plan is to roll out over 50 products within a year—so expect more options soon.
Gen Z makes up nearly half of Myntra's beauty customers
With Gen Z making up nearly half of Myntra's beauty customers (about 25 million people), this launch is all about meeting their love for skin-first, multi-use beauty.
The focus in the first year? Building trust through quality and real results as India's beauty market keeps growing fast.