Myntra launches Molten Beauty to meet Gen Z's skin-first demands

Molten Beauty is available right now on Myntra , the brand's own website (MoltenBeauty.com), and through Myntra's M-Now rapid delivery. The plan is to roll out over 50 products within a year—so expect more options soon.

Gen Z makes up nearly half of Myntra's beauty customers

With Gen Z making up nearly half of Myntra's beauty customers (about 25 million people), this launch is all about meeting their love for skin-first, multi-use beauty.

The focus in the first year? Building trust through quality and real results as India's beauty market keeps growing fast.