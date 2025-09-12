FTC probes Amazon, Google over ad pricing transparency

Why this matters: Online ads and our choices

Online ads are everywhere, shaping what we see—and what brands pay to reach us.

With Google leading the pack and Amazon is the third-largest online advertising company, transparency matters for fair competition and trust.

If big players bend the rules or hide costs, it can drive up prices for businesses and mess with what shows up in your search results.

The FTC's move signals that even tech giants have to play by the rules—good news if you care about fairness online.