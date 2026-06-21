Garden Reach Shipbuilders is now a 'Navratna' company

Growth trajectory

Future projects and stock performance

GRSE is also expanding its capacity through brownfield and greenfield projects. The company has built over 800 marine platforms and delivered 118 warships to the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and friendly foreign countries. It is working on 12 multi-purpose vessels for a German client and is venturing into green and autonomous vessels. Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders have gained nearly 15% year-to-date, closing at ₹2,799 per share on June 19 on the NSE.