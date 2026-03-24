GSP Crop Science lists at a premium on bourses

Based in Ahmedabad , GSP Crop Science is an agrochemical company making products for farmers across India. The company has shown strong growth lately: revenue of about ₹1,287.4 crore / ₹1,301.06 crore (restated consolidated) and profit after tax of about ₹81.4 crore, up from about ₹55.5 crore (fiscal years not specified in the source).

IPO details, listing day highlights

The shares debuted at ₹328 on NSE and ₹332.30 on BSE, both above the issue price band.

Big investors showed keen interest: QIBs subscribed 2.66 times and NIIs 3.05 times their respective quotas.

Before listing, GSP raised ₹120 crore from anchor investors on March 13.

Minimum retail investment at the upper price band of ₹320: ₹14,720 for 46 shares.

Funds raised will help pay off debt and support other business needs.