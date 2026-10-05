GST Council Secretariat moves 57th meeting to October 8, 2026
Heads up: India's 57th GST Council meeting has been moved to October 8, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
It was supposed to happen on October 7 but got pushed back due to "unavoidable circumstances," according to an Office Memorandum issued by the GST Council Secretariat.
Members of the Council have already been notified about the new timing.
Original date clashed with BRICS summit
This isn't the first reschedule: the original date clashed with the BRICS Summit last month.
The Council, led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and including finance heads from all states and UTs, last met in September 2025 when they kicked off GST 2.0 (a big tax system revamp).
While the exact agenda for this round isn't out yet, expect important topics like input tax credit, refunds, and compliance to be on the table.