GST demand of ₹200cr served to J&K Bank Business Mar 24, 2026

Jammu and Kashmir Bank has been served a hefty ₹200.20 crore GST demand by the tax department, covering transactions from early 2020 to March 2024 under something called the Transfer Price Mechanism (TPM).

The bank says these TPM entries are just notional and basically cancel each other out when you look at the whole bank's finances.