GST on luxury travel to go up from September 22 Business Sep 04, 2025

Starting September 22, 2025, flying business class or buying a private jet is about to get pricier.

The GST Council has decided to bump up taxes on luxury transport—think private aircraft and yachts now face a flat 40% GST (up from 31%), while non-economy flight tickets will be taxed at 18% instead of the earlier 12%.

These changes are part of a move to simplify tax slabs and put more focus on taxing luxury spending.