GSTAT appeals: New deadlines set to clear tax disputes backlog Business Sep 18, 2025

The government just set new deadlines for filing appeals with the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), hoping to finally tackle the pile-up of unresolved tax disputes.

If you want to appeal an order made before April 1, 2026, you'll need to file by June 30, 2026.

For any orders after that, there's a three-month window to get your appeal in.