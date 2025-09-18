GSTAT appeals: New deadlines set to clear tax disputes backlog
The government just set new deadlines for filing appeals with the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), hoping to finally tackle the pile-up of unresolved tax disputes.
If you want to appeal an order made before April 1, 2026, you'll need to file by June 30, 2026.
For any orders after that, there's a three-month window to get your appeal in.
Legal experts weigh in on potential impact
These new rules are designed to speed up GST dispute resolutions—a process that's been messy since GST launched back in 2017.
With GSTAT handling more cases (like anti-profiteering issues), High Courts should see some relief.
Legal experts say this move will help businesses stuck waiting on blocked funds and make outcomes more predictable—hopefully making India's business scene a bit smoother for everyone.