Why India's gold imports from Dubai may rise

The recent hike in import duty on gold from 6% to 15% may lead to a surge in imports from Dubai , according to think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). The change alters the economics of precious metal imports from the United Arab Emirates under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Import strategy India allows gold imports from Dubai at reduced tariffs India has been allowing gold imports from Dubai at tariffs 1% lower than the normal Most-Favored-Nation (MFN) rate, under a Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) system. The quota started at 120 tons per annum in 2022 and is expected to increase to 200 tons by 2027, accounting for nearly one-fourth of India's annual gold imports.

Tariff impact UAE not a gold or silver miner The GTRI noted that with the new MFN tariff structure pushing effective duties to 15%, gold imported under the UAE quota would enter at 14%. This widening tariff gap may spur greater routing of global bullion through Dubai, despite the fact that UAE isn't a miner of gold or silver.

Advertisement