₹1.24L crore semiconductor projects underway in Gujarat

Gujarat is fast becoming India's semiconductor hub, with projects worth ₹1.24 lakh crore in the works, Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia has announced. The announcement comes ahead of the Gujarat SemiConnect Conference 2026, which will be held on March 1 and 2 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The event is expected to witness announcements related to new investments and skill development initiatives in Gujarat's semiconductor and electronics sector.

Future plans Aim to accelerate long-term growth Modhwadia said the upcoming conference will be a major step toward making Gujarat a global hub for memory packaging and advanced semiconductor manufacturing. He emphasized that the event is being organized as the state's flagship platform to connect global and domestic semiconductor and electronics stakeholders. The aim is to accelerate the long-term growth of Gujarat's semiconductor ecosystem by fostering strategic collaboration among advanced chip manufacturers, supply chain partners, and local industries.

Conference details SemiConnect 2026 builds on the success of its predecessors The third edition of the global conference, SemiConnect 2026, builds on the success of its predecessors in 2024 and 2025. It will bring together stakeholders across the semiconductor value chain, including fabs, foundries, major equipment and material suppliers as well as leading design ecosystem partners. The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Advertisement