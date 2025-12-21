Primary market set for busy week with 11 IPO openings

The primary market is gearing up for a busy week, with 11 new public issues set to open for subscription. Among these, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality stands out as the only mainboard IPO . The company hopes to raise over ₹251 crore through this offering. The IPO will be open from December 22-24, with a price band of ₹108-114 per share.

Expansion strategy Gujarat Kidney's IPO and future plans Gujarat Kidney operates a chain of multi-specialty hospitals across Gujarat, specializing in renal sciences and secondary-tertiary care. The company intends to use the IPO proceeds primarily for inorganic growth, including acquiring Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad, establishing a new hospital in Vadodara, and purchasing advanced medical equipment such as robotics systems. Some funds will also be used to reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

Market trends SME IPOs to dominate the primary market The upcoming week will also see a slew of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) hitting the primary market. These include Apollo Techno Industries, Bai Kakaji Polymers, Admach Systems, Nanta Tech, Dhara Rail Projects, Sundrex Oil, Shyam Dhani Industries, Dachepalli Publishers, EPW India, and E to E Transportation. The issue sizes in this segment range from about ₹31 crore to just over ₹105 crore.