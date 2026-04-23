Gulf conflicts hit Indian alternative fundraising, managers seek Africa Europe
Business
Indian alternative investment firms are having a tough time raising money from the Gulf region, mostly because of ongoing conflicts.
Some investors there have pulled back, leaving close to $500 million in one India-based real-assets firm's soft commitments hanging.
Now, some fund managers are turning to Africa and Europe to find new backers.
Nisus Finance launches $500 million Dubai fund
With some sovereign investors now preferring to keep their money local, Indian firms are rethinking their approach.
Nisus Finance even launched a $500 million real estate fund in Dubai in August 2024.
Meanwhile, others like Cedar Hill Capital have made some progress, but most are still facing an uphill climb as private investors stay cautious.