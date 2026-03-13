Gulf crisis: 'Bloomberg' allows staff to work from abroad

Other banks like Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley are also affected

This move shows just how seriously global companies are taking the situation.

Bloomberg says it's still focused on supporting clients, "continues to serve clients 'without interruption,'" as a spokesperson put it, even if some staff choose to leave for now.

Other big Wall Street banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are also giving their UAE teams similar options.

With foreign governments now telling citizens to leave the region, it's clear businesses are bracing for more uncertainty in one of the world's key financial hubs.