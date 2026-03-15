Gulf states face economic catastrophe as Iran-Israel war escalates

Economic ripple effects and geopolitical concerns

If things don't calm down soon, countries like Qatar and Kuwait could see their economies shrink by up to 14%, while Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also face big losses.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz threatens roughly 25% of seaborne oil transit and about 20% of global LNG shipments, meaning higher prices at home for fuel, flights, and even food.

With an estimated $40 billion in tourism revenue losses during Ramadan alone, ripple effects are reaching everywhere: from rising costs for fertilizers to inflation in countries like India and Pakistan.

This crisis is also making people question how much protection US alliances really offer in tough times.