Gulf storage falls as 710,000 bpd transit Strait of Hormuz Business Jun 04, 2026

After months of near-total closure, oil tankers are slowly making their way through the Strait of Hormuz.

This pause had stranded millions of barrels every day and forced production cuts, but now, storage levels in the Gulf are dropping as more oil starts flowing out, up to 710,000 barrels per day in May, according to ROI analysis.