Gupshup raises $60 million to expand its conversational AI platform Business Jul 23, 2025

Gupshup, a major name in conversational AI, just scored $60 million from Globespan Capital Partners and EvolutionX Debt Capital.

The fresh funds are set to power up their AI messaging platform and help them grow across India, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Founded in 2004 by Beerud Sheth, Gupshup lets businesses automate customer chats on 30+ messaging apps using one simple API.