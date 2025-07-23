Gupshup raises $60 million to expand its conversational AI platform
Gupshup, a major name in conversational AI, just scored $60 million from Globespan Capital Partners and EvolutionX Debt Capital.
The fresh funds are set to power up their AI messaging platform and help them grow across India, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Founded in 2004 by Beerud Sheth, Gupshup lets businesses automate customer chats on 30+ messaging apps using one simple API.
Gupshup's focus is on automating business communications
Gupshup's platform helps companies handle marketing, shopping, and customer support through smart AI agents.
Every year, they process over 120 billion messages for more than 50,000 customers worldwide.
Their main goal: make business communication smoother and employees' lives easier with automation.
Fun fact—about 60% of their revenue comes from India; the rest is global.
The company has raised over $584 million so far
Gupshup works with everyone from big brands to small startups in e-commerce, fintech, and banking.
They've raised over $584 million so far and now serve customers in over 130 countries—showing just how far their tech has traveled.