#ThisDayThatYear: Modi signs historic India-UK free trade agreement in 2023
Prime Minister Modi headed to the UK on July 23-24, 2023, where he signed a major free trade agreement (FTA) with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The big goal? To double India-UK trade to $120 billion by 2030 and boost it even further by 2040.
Key highlights of the FTA
This new deal will make it cheaper for Indian exports like leather and clothing to reach the UK, while also lowering tariffs on British products such as whisky and cars coming into India.
It's designed to cut red tape, speed up customs, and open doors for both countries—not just in business but in their broader partnership too.
India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal will also be joining Modi for this key moment.