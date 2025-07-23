Next Article
Tata Motors acquires its own foundation, shares jump nearly 2%
Tata Motors just topped the Nifty 50 charts with a nearly 2% jump in its share price, outpacing big names like Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki.
The buzz comes after Tata Motors acquired its own not-for-profit arm, Tata Motors Foundation.
Still, their latest March 2025 results showed a slight dip in quarterly revenue to ₹119,503 crore.
Revenue nudged up to ₹439,695 crore for FY25
For the full year, Tata Motors's revenue nudged up to ₹439,695 crore—but profits took a hit, dropping from ₹31,107 crore in FY24 to ₹22,991 crore in FY25.
Earnings per share also fell sharply compared to last year's numbers.
So while the company is making moves and staying in the spotlight, it's facing some real challenges on the profit front in FY25.
