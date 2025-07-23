Tata Motors acquires its own foundation, shares jump nearly 2%

Revenue nudged up to ₹439,695 crore for FY25

For the full year, Tata Motors's revenue nudged up to ₹439,695 crore—but profits took a hit, dropping from ₹31,107 crore in FY24 to ₹22,991 crore in FY25.

Earnings per share also fell sharply compared to last year's numbers.

So while the company is making moves and staying in the spotlight, it's facing some real challenges on the profit front in FY25.

