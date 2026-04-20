Fake Mounjaro anti-diabetes injections worth ₹56L seized in Gurugram

The Gurugram unit of the Drugs Control Department has busted a racket selling counterfeit anti-diabetes injections. The operation, which took place on the night of April 18-19, saw the seizure of spurious stock worth over ₹56 lakh and the arrest of two individuals. The action was taken based on specific intelligence inputs about the illegal sale of suspected counterfeit Mounjaro KwikPen injections.

Operation details Suspected counterfeit injections were kept in vehicle The intelligence indicated that the suspected counterfeit Mounjaro KwikPen injections were being kept in a vehicle near Super Mart-1 in DLF Phase IV, Gurugram. A joint team of drug inspectors and local police officials was formed to investigate. They intercepted a Swift Dzire with registration number HR55AU3582 at around 7:25pm on April 18. The driver, Shahbaz Alam Ansari, an app-based cab driver, said he had been hired for ₹1,000 in cash.

Passenger's role The passenger claimed to be a medical representative The passenger in the vehicle, Mujammil Khan, claimed to be a medical representative with a Gurugram-based firm. He told the officials that the consignment belonged to one Avi Sharma, a resident of Gurugram. When contacted by authorities and asked for licenses for stocking, selling or distributing these drugs, Sharma failed to show any valid documentation.

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Drug seizure Formal proceedings initiated under Drugs and Cosmetics Act The Drugs Control team had initiated formal proceedings under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act after Sharma failed to produce valid licenses. The seized stock included multiple batches of Mounjaro KwikPen injections in six dosage categories: 2.5mg, 5mg, 7.5mg, 10mg, 12.5mg, and 15mg. The total estimated value of the seized drugs was ₹56.15 lakh based on their printed maximum retail price (MRP).

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Packaging inconsistencies Several discrepancies found The seized products were labeled as manufactured by Eli Lilly and Company via its Italian division, and marketed in India by Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt Ltd. However, preliminary verification found several discrepancies between the seized stock and authentic packaging. These included mismatched font sizes/label formatting, errors in punctuation/layout of manufacturer details, and inconsistencies/storage instructions variations.