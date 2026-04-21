Gwynne Shotwell earned $85.8 million in 2025, per IPO prospectus

Bret Johnson $9.8 million, Elon Musk $54,080

The IPO filing also revealed that Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnson made $9.8 million last year, while Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk took a symbolic salary of just $54,080 since he owns most of the company.

With these numbers out in the open, it is clear that SpaceX is betting big on its leadership as it heads toward a possible $1.75 trillion valuation.