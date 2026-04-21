Gwynne Shotwell earned $85.8 million in 2025, per IPO prospectus
Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and chief operating officer, earned $85.8 million in 2025, more than big-name CEOs like Satya Nadella and Tim Cook.
Most of her pay came from stock options and awards, according to SpaceX's IPO prospectus.
Her huge compensation reflects just how important she has been to the company's rise, helping turn bold ideas like Falcon 9 and Starlink into reality.
Bret Johnson $9.8 million, Elon Musk $54,080
The IPO filing also revealed that Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnson made $9.8 million last year, while Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk took a symbolic salary of just $54,080 since he owns most of the company.
With these numbers out in the open, it is clear that SpaceX is betting big on its leadership as it heads toward a possible $1.75 trillion valuation.