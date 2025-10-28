This Russian passenger aircraft will now be made in India

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) for the production of the SJ-100 civil commuter aircraft. The MoU was signed in Moscow by Prabhat Ranjan from HAL and Oleg Bogomolov from UAC. The collaboration marks India 's return to passenger aircraft manufacturing after decades, aiming to boost regional connectivity under the UDAN Scheme and meet projected demand for over 200 jets in the next decade.

Aircraft specifications A look at the SJ-100 aircraft The SJ-100 is a dual-engine, narrow-body aircraft that has already been produced in over 200 units and operated by more than 16 commercial airline operators. HAL has called the SJ-100 "a game changer for short-haul connectivity under the UDAN Scheme in India." As part of this arrangement, HAL will have the rights to manufacture these aircraft for domestic customers.

National impact HAL on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' HAL has said that the production of the SJ-100 aircraft marks a new chapter in India's aviation history. "It's a step toward fulfilling the dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in civil aviation," the Bengaluru-based PSU said. The manufacturing process will also boost private sector growth and create direct and indirect jobs in the aviation industry.