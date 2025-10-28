Zoom CEO explains how AI can reduce our workload

Eric Yuan, the founder and CEO of Zoom , is optimistic about the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to shorten our workweeks. Speaking at the TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 conference, Yuan emphasized how his video conferencing platform is leveraging AI technology. One such feature is a "digital twin," an avatar that can represent you in conversations and save time.

Tech demonstration Yuan's 1st AI avatar appearance Yuan first used his AI avatar during an earnings call with investors earlier this year. He said the move was a demonstration of the technology's potential and its ability to push "the boundaries of communication." At Disrupt, he stressed on spending a lot of time discussing AI and identifying the right products to bring into the market.

Future applications Digital twins for negotiations Yuan envisions a future where AI companions could be used for more than just video conferencing. He gave an example of two business executives negotiating a contract over Zoom. Instead of spending hours on a call, they could send their digital twins to work on the plan first, thus saving time and resources.

Enhanced efficiency AI in email management and Zoom's product suite Yuan highlighted how AI could help with email management, prioritizing messages that need immediate attention. He believes the technology could improve Zoom's entire suite of solutions, including an online whiteboard and collaborative documents. "Today, I need to manually focus on all those products to get work done. Eventually, AI will help," Yuan said at the conference.