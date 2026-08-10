HAL restarts Su-30MKI fighter jet production at Nashik

HAL has a long history of producing Su-30MKI jets under a license agreement with Russia.

The Nashik facility, which was primarily used for repair work, has previously manufactured 222 fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

After that, it shifted focus toward repairing and setting up another production line for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).

The additional jets represent a critical boost for the IAF, which currently operates just 29 active fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.