HAL restarts Su-30MKI fighter jet production at Nashik
What's the story
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced the revival of production for Su-30MKI fighter jets at its Nashik facility. The first of these jets is likely to roll out between 2027 and 2028, with the remaining expected to be delivered by 2029. A ₹11,000-crore deal signed in December 2024 commissioned HAL to manufacture 12 additional jets to replace aircraft lost in accidents. The newly produced fighters will feature over 50% indigenous content.
Past production
HAL's history with Su-30MKI jets
HAL has a long history of producing Su-30MKI jets under a license agreement with Russia.
The Nashik facility, which was primarily used for repair work, has previously manufactured 222 fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF).
After that, it shifted focus toward repairing and setting up another production line for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).
The additional jets represent a critical boost for the IAF, which currently operates just 29 active fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.
Indigenous focus
Indigenous content in new Su-30MKI jets
The new contract for Su-30MKI jets comes after an order placed in December 2024 for additional aircraft to replace those lost in accidents.
HAL has committed to manufacturing these planes with over 50% indigenous content. This is a major step toward boosting local defense manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.
Fleet upgrade
Upgrading existing fleet of IAF Sukhois
Along with the production of new jets, HAL also plans to upgrade the entire existing fleet of IAF Sukhois.
The upgrade is estimated to cost around ₹60,000 crore and will be carried out with assistance from the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).
Private sector players will also manufacture critical components for this Sukhoi upgrade program.