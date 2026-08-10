HAL resumes Su-30MKI production at Nashik after 11,000cr order

This time around, over half the components in each jet will be made in India, a big step for local defense manufacturing.

HAL isn't stopping there: it is also set to upgrade the entire existing Su-30MKI fleet with better radars, avionics, and flight control systems (with DRDO's help), making these jets sharper at spotting targets from far away.

Private companies will pitch in too, giving a boost to India's growing defense tech scene.