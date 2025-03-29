What's the story

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has bagged a mammoth ₹62,700 crore ($7.3 billion) contract from the Indian government to supply 156 light combat helicopters.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the historic deal for the Indian Army and Air Force.

The indigenous helicopters are expected to enhance the combat capabilities of India's armed forces at high altitudes.

HAL shares are likely to surge when the market opens on Tuesday, April 1.