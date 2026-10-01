Half of US employees use AI at work, Gallup finds
Business
50% of US employees are now using AI at work, according to Gallup, up from 46% just last quarter.
More people are interacting with AI daily and weekly, but there's still a gap between companies rolling out AI and employees actually adopting it.
Companies adopt AI but communication lags
While 41% of companies have brought in AI to boost efficiency, only about 26% of employees say their employers have not communicated a clear plan for integrating AI into current practices.
Many workers say they feel more productive with these tools, but some end up spending extra time troubleshooting instead of getting ahead, showing that better communication and smarter integration are still needed.