HAL's long-term growth story remains intact despite near-term market volatility
HAL shares slipped 2% to ₹4,692 on Friday as the market turned choppy, but the company's core business is still going strong with steady growth in both revenue and profit.
Revenue, profit growth over the years
Even with today's drop, HAL has been on a solid run—revenue climbed from ₹22,754 crore in 2021 to nearly ₹31,000 crore expected this year. Profits also more than doubled over four years.
For March 2025 alone, HAL pulled in ₹13,700 crore revenue and ₹3,959 crore profit—just a bit below last year's quarter.
HAL shares have been volatile since Tuesday
A recent stock split and a generous interim dividend made headlines earlier, but new board changes announced this week and Moneycontrol's bearish rating have spooked some investors.
Still, HAL's long-term performance looks pretty healthy despite short-term market swings.