HAL's long-term growth story remains intact despite near-term market volatility

Revenue, profit growth over the years

Even with today's drop, HAL has been on a solid run—revenue climbed from ₹22,754 crore in 2021 to nearly ₹31,000 crore expected this year. Profits also more than doubled over four years.

For March 2025 alone, HAL pulled in ₹13,700 crore revenue and ₹3,959 crore profit—just a bit below last year's quarter.