Happiest Minds sees beating 12.5% growth next year, targets 15%
Happiest Minds Technologies, a Bengaluru-based IT company, is feeling confident about beating its 12.5% revenue growth target this fiscal year (FY27 / financial year 2026-27), thanks to GenAI pilots that could scale into larger engagements and a strong lineup of major deals.
CEO Joseph Anantharaju says they're aiming even higher, targeting 15% growth by teaming up with partners and expanding their AI-powered offerings.
Happiest Minds non-time-and-material revenue around 25%
The company is moving away from traditional hourly billing toward outcome-based contracts, around 25% of its revenue comes from non-time-and-material contracts.
This shift could boost margins by 2% to 3%, and Happiest Minds expects these deals to reach 30%-35%, and possibly 40%, over the next two to three years.
The previous fiscal year saw 9.2% growth, but now they're betting big on product-led solutions like Artha and Insurance in a Box, even as they tackle challenges like managing AI costs for clients.