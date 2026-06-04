Happiest Minds sees beating 12.5% growth next year, targets 15%

Happiest Minds non-time-and-material revenue around 25%

The company is moving away from traditional hourly billing toward outcome-based contracts, around 25% of its revenue comes from non-time-and-material contracts.

This shift could boost margins by 2% to 3%, and Happiest Minds expects these deals to reach 30%-35%, and possibly 40%, over the next two to three years.

The previous fiscal year saw 9.2% growth, but now they're betting big on product-led solutions like Artha and Insurance in a Box, even as they tackle challenges like managing AI costs for clients.