Happiest Minds shares pop 4% on AI partnership tease Business Feb 17, 2026

Happiest Minds Technologies saw its shares pop over 4% after CEO Joseph Anantharaju teased a possible AI partnership in a CNBC-TV18 interview.

The stock was trading with gains of just over 2% at ₹393, though it's still over 46% below its 52-week high of ₹735.00 per share.