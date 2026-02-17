Happiest Minds shares pop 4% on AI partnership tease
Happiest Minds Technologies saw its shares pop over 4% after CEO Joseph Anantharaju teased a possible AI partnership in a CNBC-TV18 interview.
The stock was trading with gains of just over 2% at ₹393, though it's still over 46% below its 52-week high of ₹735.00 per share.
The company is all-in on AI
The company is all-in on AI, with 32 Generative AI use cases, many of which are scaling into projects for clients—think virtual sales assistants.
They're also building an AI platform that mixes human know-how with intelligent software agents.
Anantharaju says agentic AI is boosting productivity
They plan to double their Generative AI team to 250 (timing not stated in source) and hit 500 (timing/target not stated in source), aiming for a total analytics team of 1,000.
Anantharaju says agentic AI is boosting productivity, and the company is open to creative revenue-sharing models going forward.