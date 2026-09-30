Hari Menon retires from BigBasket day-to-day role remains on board
Business
Hari Menon, who helped start BigBasket and led it for 14 years, has officially retired from his day-to-day job as of September 30.
He is not leaving entirely. Menon will stick around as a board member and mentor after stepping down as BigBasket's chief executive in June, handing over operational control to former Amazon executive Amit Nanda when BigBasket shifted focus to faster deliveries.
Hari Menon plans music, road trips
Thanks to Menon, BigBasket grew into one of India's largest online grocery platforms, running over 900 dark stores in more than 60 cities.
Now that he is retired from daily duties, Menon plans to dive into music, road trips across India in his Jeep, and even set up a music studio, proving there's plenty of adventure after the corporate grind.