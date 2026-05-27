Harikanta Overseas ₹24.3 cr, Yaashvi Jewellers ₹43.88 cr IPOs oversubscribed Business May 27, 2026

Both Harikanta Overseas and Yaashvi Jewellers just wrapped up their IPOs with plenty of interest.

Harikanta Overseas, which makes synthetic textile fabrics in Surat, is looking to raise ₹24.3 crore and saw its IPO subscribed 1.11 times.

Meanwhile, gold jewelry brand Yaashvi Jewellers is fetching ₹43.88 crore with demand outpacing supply by over five times.

Share allotments will be decided by May 29, and both companies are scheduled to be available for trading on the BSE SME platform on June 2, subject to the tentative schedule.