Business • Jul 04, 2025
Harnessing AI for sustainable development in India
A new IBM study says India tops the global charts, with 64% of its companies using AI to boost sustainability efforts.
From cutting emissions to smarter resource use, businesses here are weaving environmental responsibility into their day-to-day.
TL;DR
AI for climate action in India
It's not just talk—big names like Infosys have already hit carbon neutrality using AI, and over 800 climate-tech startups have raised $3.6 billion so far.
Many firms also use AI to work more efficiently.
If you're curious about what's next, the Times of India Social Impact Summit in July 2025 will dive deeper into how tech is shaping a greener future for everyone.