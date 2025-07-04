Meta Infotech's IPO launch: Key details

TL;DR

A look at the company's business

Started in 1998 and focused on cybersecurity since 2010, Meta Infotech provides services like cloud security, identity management, and app protection.

Their clients range from banks to IT firms and FMCG companies.

They're based in Mumbai and Hyderabad and partner with global security brands.

IPO details, financials, and use of proceeds

You can subscribe until July 8; listing is set for July 11 on the BSE. Big institutional investors have already put in ₹22.6 crore as anchors.

Last year saw strong growth—revenue went up 44% to ₹220 crore, profit rose 38% to ₹14.5 crore—and funds raised will go toward paying off debt, new offices, and other business upgrades.