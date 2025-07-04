Next Article
Business • Jul 04, 2025
Amazon hits milestone in robotics deployment
Amazon has officially rolled out its one millionth robot, now working alongside humans in over 300 warehouses worldwide.
To make things even faster, they've launched DeepFleet—an AI system that acts like traffic control for robots, helping them move smarter and speeding up deliveries while keeping costs down.
TL;DR
Amazon retraining over 700,000 employees for new roles
As robots take over more repetitive tasks, Amazon is retraining its people—over 700,000 employees so far—to prep them for new roles.
Still, the company admits automation could mean fewer human jobs in the future as tech keeps advancing.