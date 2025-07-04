Next Article
Business • Jul 04, 2025
SEBI restrains Jane Street Group from securities market
SEBI has just banned the Jane Street Group and its affiliates from trading in India's securities market.
This comes after allegations that they made illegal gains of nearly ₹4,800 crore—a huge amount—through questionable deals.
For now, they can't buy or sell any securities in the country.
TL;DR
What does the order say?
Jane Street and related firms have to put all those alleged profits into a special escrow account at an Indian bank.
Plus, their banks have been told to freeze outgoing transactions unless SEBI gives the green light.
They're also required to close out any open trades within three months or by contract expiry—whichever is sooner—as SEBI tries to keep things fair and under control.