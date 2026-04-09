Haryana asks CBI to probe ₹590cr fraud at 2 banks
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The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, is now officially handling a massive ₹590 crore fraud case involving IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, after Haryana's Anti-Corruption Bureau first flagged suspicious transactions in February 2026.
With the state government bringing the CBI in, investigators will look into whether bank officials, private players, or even government staff were involved.
Panchkula municipal scam may go CBI
This isn't the only case making headlines. Another scam linked to Panchkula's municipal corporation may also be handed to the CBI soon.
Meanwhile, Haryana has shuffled 15 IAS officers around, moving some from key roles to less prominent ones during these ongoing investigations.