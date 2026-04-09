Haryana asks CBI to probe ₹590cr fraud at 2 banks Business Apr 09, 2026

The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, is now officially handling a massive ₹590 crore fraud case involving IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, after Haryana's Anti-Corruption Bureau first flagged suspicious transactions in February 2026.

With the state government bringing the CBI in, investigators will look into whether bank officials, private players, or even government staff were involved.