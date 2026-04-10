Haryana raises unskilled workers' minimum wage 35% to $165 monthly
Haryana just bumped up the minimum wage for unskilled workers by 35%; now at $165 a month.
The move comes after factory workers, especially in Manesar's auto hub, hit the streets over rising living costs, with global conflicts and a local gas crisis making things tougher.
Auto companies face production slowdowns
While this pay hike brings some relief to those struggling with expensive food and fuel, it also puts extra pressure on auto companies already dealing with supply chain issues.
Some factories have even faced production slowdowns as workers pushed for better pay.
With many migrant workers heading back home due to the gas crunch, industries are offering incentives to keep them around—but auto industry executives say it could still take weeks before things get back on track.