Haryana unveils Make in Haryana Industrial Policy 2026 aiming ₹5L/cr

Nine-sector incentives and AI single window

The policy offers special incentives for nine industries, like electric vehicles and green energy, making it easier for businesses to set up shop.

It introduces a transparent area classification system (so no more confusing old categories) and launches an AI-powered Single Window 2.0 to speed up approvals and payments for investors.

Plus, the upcoming Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit is set to showcase local opportunities to international players.