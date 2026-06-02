Haryana unveils Make in Haryana Industrial Policy 2026 aiming ₹5L/cr
Haryana just rolled out its Make in Haryana Industrial Policy 2026, aiming to bring in ₹5 lakh crore worth of investments and create 10 lakh new jobs.
At the launch, deals totaling ₹1.10 lakh crore were signed, including a hefty ₹30,000 crore from foreign investors.
The state wants to become a global investment hotspot.
Nine-sector incentives and AI single window
The policy offers special incentives for nine industries, like electric vehicles and green energy, making it easier for businesses to set up shop.
It introduces a transparent area classification system (so no more confusing old categories) and launches an AI-powered Single Window 2.0 to speed up approvals and payments for investors.
Plus, the upcoming Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit is set to showcase local opportunities to international players.